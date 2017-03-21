We’ve teamed up with Althorp Food and Drink Festival, taking place on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th of May 2017, giving you the chance to win two tickets to the event

Set in the idyllic and scenic grounds of the Althorp Estate, home to the Spencer family for over five centuries, the child-friendly Althorp Festival is a celebration of the best producers and suppliers of food and drink in Northamptonshire and its surrounding counties. Among the many entertainment highlights on the day will be talks, tastings, demonstrations featuring experts including Garrett Oliver, Chief Brew Master at Brooklyn Brewery and Carmela from Carmela’s Kitchen, specialist pasta maker, as well as few more local names like the award-winning vodka producer Jelley Distilleries.

To be in with a chance of winning two tickets, giving you entry to the festival and a house tour, simply enter your details in the form below. Good luck!

This competition will close at 11:59pm on April 23rd, 2017.

althorpfoodanddrinkfestival.com