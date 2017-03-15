Encourage good habits from the beginning with Jack N’ Jill Kids’ range of oral care products, especially made for little ones

Jack N’ Jill Kids, an iconic Australian natural toothpaste brand, is now available in the UK. The winning combination of natural organic ingredients and biodegradable, eco-friendly packaging has seen Jack N’ Jill Kids win over the kids dental market in Australia and overseas, and is now sold in more than 35 countries worldwide.

The range includes toothpastes of various flavours; toothbrushes – both manual and electric; silicone finger brushes – perfect for cleaning gums and first teeth; rinse cups – all designed to make brushing fun and most importantly, safe for kids.

In an age where people are increasingly looking to make the switch from chemical-laden products to more safe and natural substitutes, Jack N’ Jill Kids is providing parents with a choice, and a natural alternative for their children’s oral care.

In fact, it is the only kid’s toothpaste brand recognised by the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) Skin Deep researchers to have a danger score of ‘1’ – the safest rating possible.

