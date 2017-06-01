The latest innovation from Prince Lionheart is a nursery essential – and we’ve got two to give away

After 14 years in development, Prince Lionheart’s new nappy bin is here! The patented Twist’r Nappy Disposal System outsmarts odours; the self-sealing doors isolate dirty nappies, with the seven-layer barrier bag trapping any bad smells, and activated charcoal absorbing any that might escape.

To celebrate this special launch, we’ve got two to give away in white candy stripe, worth £79.99 each. Simply fill in your details below to be in with a chance of winning. Good luck!

This competition will close at 11:59pm on 30 June, 2017.

princelionheart.com