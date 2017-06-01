The latest innovation from Prince Lionheart is a nursery essential – and we’ve got two to give away

After 14 years in development, Prince Lionheart’s new nappy bin is here! The patented Twist’r Nappy Disposal System outsmarts odours; the self-sealing doors isolate dirty nappies, with the seven-layer barrier bag trapping any bad smells, and activated charcoal absorbing any that might escape.

nappy-bin-demonstration-1
How it works…

To celebrate this special launch, we’ve got two to give away in white candy stripe, worth £79.99 each. Simply fill in your details below to be in with a chance of winning. Good luck!

This competition will close at 11:59pm on 30 June, 2017.

princelionheart.com

