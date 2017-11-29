We’ve teamed up with Snuglo to give away one very sweet gift set for a lucky new arrival
We’re giving away one of Snuglo’s newest designs, ‘The Bees Knees’ gift set, to one lucky winner. The prize includes…
- ‘I’m the Bees Knees’ baby grow, size 0-3mths
- ‘I’m the Bees Knees’ bib
- ‘Bad hair day’ hat
- ‘This Sucks’ dummy
Snuglo clothing is proudly made in Great Britain from super soft 100% cotton, with each item screen printed by hand. Its vibrant colours and cool slogans make for a unique baby gift that is sure to set a big statement.
To enter, simply fill in your details in the form below. Good luck!
This competition will close at 11:59pm on 24 January, 2018.