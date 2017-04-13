In the early days, we only want the softest cotton for our newborn’s delicate skin

We’ve teamed up with The Little Green Sheep to give away a baby bundle worth more than £130. The pure organic cotton Wild Collection set includes a beautiful Moses basket bedding pack, a cosy knitted blanket, a sleepsuit, bib and hat gift set, and a sleeping bag, all featuring adorable rabbit illustrations.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details in the form below. Good luck!

This competition will close at 11:59pm on June 15th, 2017.

thelittlegreensheep.co.uk