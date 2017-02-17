Free-range fun is the order of the day at Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire

Set in 500 acres of beautiful Pembrokeshire countryside, with rustic nature trails that meander through ancient woodland, Bluestone National Park Resort is a magical place to visit with your family at any time of year.

The resort in Pembrokeshire, West Wales, is home to more than 300 places to stay. Ranging from cosy cottages, ideal for couples and small families, to large luxurious lodges with space for your extended family and friends, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect match for your break. All lodges are equipped with a high chair, travel cot and stair gates as standard for peace of mind.

With a colourful village at its heart, complete with a traditional Welsh pub and a shop stocking all the holiday essentials, the resort offers a complete escape from the outside world.

During your break you can make the most of more than 100 activities and sample the ‘free-range fun’ that the resort is famous for. If you’re looking for adventure you can zip through the trees or challenge the family to a raft-building game on the lake. It’s all about getting back to nature and immersing yourselves in the beautiful surroundings.

If you are hoping for a more relaxing escape then why not book some alone time at the guest-exclusive Well Spa, where you can enjoy treatments inspired by the beautiful Pembrokeshire coast. There are even relaxing activities for your little ones; during your break they can enjoy an introduction to special baby yoga or massage. Guests at the resort will also get unlimited, complimentary access to the subtropical Blue Lagoon Water Park, where wild waves and fun flumes await. The Indoor Adventure Centre is the home of activities on the resort and ensures that no matter what the weather, there is always

a new memory to make!

To be in with a chance of winning one of five luxurious four-night escapes, simply fill in the form below. Competition closes 28th April, 2017, at 11:59pm.

Terms & conditions: Bluestone is giving away five, four-night midweek (Monday to Friday, selected dates apply) self-catering breaks in a two-bedroom lodge, that will sleep up to four people, here at Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire, West Wales. You’ll also enjoy complimentary access to the Blue Lagoon Waterpark and indoor Adventure Centre. Guests may arrive from 11am on the arrival date and use Bluestone’s range of facilities from that time. accommodation will be available from 4.30pm.

bluestonewales.com