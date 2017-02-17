The nappy rash experts at Metanium are giving away five Cuddledry bath towels (RRP £30) and a Metanium Everyday Easy Spray Barrier Lotion with each one

Worn like an apron, the Cuddledry keeps you both dry and hands-free, allowing you to lift your baby from the bath. Metanium Everyday Easy Spray protects and moisturises baby’s skin to help prevent nappy rash and is ideal for keeping in your changing bag. Two sprays are enough to form a thin protective layer and soothe the skin; simply pat the area to maximise coverage, no need to rub in.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details in the form below.

This competition will close at 11:59pm on April 12th, 2017.



metanium.co.uk