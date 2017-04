Protect your baby’s hearing with these sweet earmuffs from Alpine

To celebrate the launch of Alpine Muffy Baby earmuffs, we’ve got three pairs to give away, worth £23.95 each! These cool fabric earmuffs protect the vulnerable hearing of babies and toddlers.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply fill in your details below. Good luck!

This competition will close at 11:59pm on June 15th, 2017.

alpinehearingprotection.co.uk/Muffy-Baby

Online Form – Baby London – Alpine Hearing