The renowned hospital is opening its doors to prospective parents for the first time this year

The UK’s only fully-private maternity hospital, The Portland, is opening its doors once again for the first of its 2017 open days. On Sunday, May 7th, prospective parents can tour the world-class facilities and meet the consultants, midwives and breastfeeding specialists who deliver 1,600 babies every year.

Part of HCA Healthcare, the hospital includes five private delivery rooms, four operating theatres, 18 private bedrooms with en-suites, and an on-site nursery. Visitors can take a free 15 minute consultation with a midwife or consultant, who will offer one-to-one advice and talk through the pregnancy and birthing options available. Scans from the 3D and 4D ultrasound technology are available, and Imagethirst photography is on hand to take a special ‘bump photo’.

Dr Shazia Malik, consultant obstetrician at The Portland Hospital said; “Our pregnancy open days are a great way for pregnant women and their partners to meet the multidisciplinary teams that provide care and see the fantastic facilities that The Portland Hospital has to offer. genuinely personalised, safe and world class antenatal, delivery and postnatal care. Parents-to-be should be empowered to make informed decisions over every aspect of the birth of their child, and our pregnancy open days help them make the right decision for this magical journey.”

If you’re interested in attending, you can register your interest for free at the link below, or call the maternity enquiry line on 0207 390 6068 for more information. And if you can’t make this one, there will be two more open days this year – July 2nd and October 15th.

theportlandhospital.com