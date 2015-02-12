February 14 is upon us and whether you’re as keen as a loving bean or are somewhat more reserved about this day of romance…

it is a brilliant excuse to indulge that special someone in your life (including yourself). To make sure you don’t miss out on some of the cutest purchases you could make all year, we’ve put together a totally gorgeous gift guide for big and little love bugs.

1. Pale Grey Cashmere Cardigan with Plum Hearts Pockets | £48 to £63 | Olivierbaby.com

2. Mini Club at Boots Girls Tunic | Baby Girl’s All-in-One | both £6 | Boots.com

3. Hema Muffin Cases and Skewers | £5 | Hemashop.com

4. Early Days Red Heart Print Booties | £29 | Childrensalon.com

5. Cord Dungaree Dress | £26 to £30 | Boden.co.uk

6. Heart Cushion Pink | £12.96 | Smallable.com

7. Mummy 1/2 Pint Mug | £19.95 | Emmabridgewater.co.uk

8. Love Vamp Heels | £525 | Uk.charlotteolympia.com

9. Cashmere Heart Print Gift Set | £295 | Uk.burberry.com

10. Children’s Personalised Bracelet | £30 | Mercimamanboutique.com

11. Chocolate Lips | £3.75 | Hedgehogshop.co.uk

12. Bamford’s Haybarn Signature Tea | £12 | Bamford.co.uk