The latest and greatest designs for strolling around with your baby

iCandy Raspberry

iCandy’s lightweight pushchair has had an update for spring. Parents can now benefit from innovative elevators which bring baby higher and closer.

£460, icandyworld.com

Wild cotton blanket

Keep your little passenger cosy in this super-soft organic cotton knitted blanket from The Little Green Sheep’s new Wild Cotton collection.

£29.95, thelittlegreensheep.co.uk

Peg Pérego

One of Italy’s most stylish nursery brands is bringing its products to the UK. We’re huge fans of the Book stroller, with its leather-look accents. Bellissimo!

£500, pegperego.com

Bugaboo Cameleon3 Kite

Bugaboo never fails to impress with its special-edition products. Gliding onto the shelves this March, for a limited time only, is the super-light Cameleon3 Kite.

£1,049, bugaboo.com

BuggyBoard Maxi Plus

Attaching to 99% of pushchairs, the Maxi Plus allows little riders to cruise along. If they get tired of standing, they can rest on the foldable seat.

From £110, cheekyrascals.co.uk





Mountain Buggy

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with Mountain Buggy’s special metallic print, available for the Nano, Swift, Urban Jungle and Duet.

From £274, mountainbuggy.com/uk