The latest and greatest designs for strolling around with your baby
iCandy Raspberry
iCandy’s lightweight pushchair has had an update for spring. Parents can now benefit from innovative elevators which bring baby higher and closer.
£460, icandyworld.com
Wild cotton blanket
Keep your little passenger cosy in this super-soft organic cotton knitted blanket from The Little Green Sheep’s new Wild Cotton collection.
£29.95, thelittlegreensheep.co.uk
Peg Pérego
One of Italy’s most stylish nursery brands is bringing its products to the UK. We’re huge fans of the Book stroller, with its leather-look accents. Bellissimo!
£500, pegperego.com
Bugaboo Cameleon3 Kite
Bugaboo never fails to impress with its special-edition products. Gliding onto the shelves this March, for a limited time only, is the super-light Cameleon3 Kite.
£1,049, bugaboo.com
BuggyBoard Maxi Plus
Attaching to 99% of pushchairs, the Maxi Plus allows little riders to cruise along. If they get tired of standing, they can rest on the foldable seat.
From £110, cheekyrascals.co.uk
Mountain Buggy
Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with Mountain Buggy’s special metallic print, available for the Nano, Swift, Urban Jungle and Duet.
From £274, mountainbuggy.com/uk