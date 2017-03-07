Peg Perego

The latest and greatest designs for strolling around with your baby

iCandy-Raspberry-with-NEW-elevators(1)

iCandy Raspberry
iCandy’s lightweight pushchair has had an update for spring. Parents can now benefit from innovative elevators which bring baby higher and closer.
£460, icandyworld.com

01_MintKnittedBlanket

Wild cotton blanket
Keep your little passenger cosy in this super-soft organic cotton knitted blanket from The Little Green Sheep’s new Wild Cotton collection.
£29.95, thelittlegreensheep.co.uk

Book51_JET_NavettaElite_BlueDenim[1]

Peg Pérego
One of Italy’s most stylish nursery brands is bringing its products to the UK. We’re huge fans of the Book stroller, with its leather-look accents. Bellissimo!
£500, pegperego.com

Bugaboo-Cameleon3-Kite-£1049-(bassinet-configuration)

Bugaboo Cameleon3 Kite
Bugaboo never fails to impress with its special-edition products. Gliding onto the shelves this March, for a limited time only, is the super-light Cameleon3 Kite.
£1,049, bugaboo.com

BuggyBoard_MAXI_Black_Side_Product_Shot

BuggyBoard Maxi Plus
Attaching to 99% of pushchairs, the Maxi Plus allows little riders to cruise along. If they get tired of standing, they can rest on the foldable seat.
From £110, cheekyrascals.co.uk


urban-jungle_year-of-the-rooster_side

Mountain Buggy
Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with Mountain Buggy’s special metallic print, available for the Nano, Swift, Urban Jungle and Duet.
From £274, mountainbuggy.com/uk

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInGoogle+Email to someone

Related ArticlesMore from Baby London