Courtney Robinson and her partner head west to the seaside before baby arrives

There’s something delightful about enjoying the comforts of home in an unfamiliar place, and The Scarlet feels just like a tranquil home. It was exactly what we needed – the perfect weekend escape from London before our lives change forever.

The Scarlet immerses you in the local spirit of warmth and coastal calm. Every touch, from its curated spaces and rooms to its locally sourced products, pairs luxury with warmth and the human touch.

The hotel is set in the Cornwall cliffside at Porth Mawgan, and the relaxing coastline can be seen from almost everywhere in The Scarlet.

After a relaxed check-in on Saturday afternoon, Gareth and I enjoyed a walk through the gardens, down the private access path and along the beach. The air was fresh, weather delightfully dry and the beach beautiful.

The remainder of the afternoon was spent enjoying the perfectly catered pool and spa facilities, before a three-course dinner by candlelight in the restaurant. The food was nothing short of exceptional – seamlessly catering for dietary requirements, and offering a tasty menu filled with locally sourced produce. Dessert was the hardest choice to make with so many gorgeous options.

Sunday was a day of treats, starting with breakfast in the restaurant, this time by the huge windows showing off the sweeping morning views. The menu was simple and delicious.

Breakfast was followed by a private pregnancy yoga class with Julia, a local teacher, who was informative, gentle and calming. After a quick stop for a cup of tea, I met with Ayurvedic beauty and health consultant Anna, ahead of an afternoon of magnificent pregnancy-tailored Pai treatments. The body scrub was the highlight: hugging a pregnancy pillow, perched neatly on the treatment bed, it felt as though every last little niggle or stress was scrubbed away. It was an absolute relief to my legs, feet and the rest of my skin, which has been somewhat neglected since the focus moved to stretch-mark prevention.

A short rest (from resting) ensued before meeting Anna again to experience the rest of The Scarlet’s Pregnancy Journey. I was taken through a relaxation meditation before a full-body massage, a ‘bump wrap’, mini Pai facial and luxurious scalp massage. The experience felt akin to floating on a warm cloud.

A tasty, light dinner on Sunday evening and a relaxed morning on Monday topped off our divine weekend. The Scarlet, powerfully therapeutic and brimming with relaxing charm, was the ideal place for our cosy babymoon.

scarlethotel.co.uk

