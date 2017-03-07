Alice Callander, co-founder of Sally and Alice Travel, rounds up all South Africa’s Western Cape has to offer

Luxurious accommodation and lazy days filled with long lunches and wine tastings are not things traditionally associated with family holidays, especially if there are babies and toddlers in tow. But South Africa’s Western Cape, most famous for the iconic city of Cape Town and surrounding winelands, is overturning preconceived notions about family travel. When you consider its Mediterranean climate, stunning coastline, abundance of wildlife, child-friendly entertainment and incredible food, it’s no surprise. Add to that the minimal time difference and generous exchange rate, and you’ve got holiday perfection.

CAPE TOWN

Cape Town, one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world, is the perfect place to start or finish your trip, with fantastic hotels, excellent shopping, world-renowned restaurants and a variety of activities for kids.

WHERE TO STAY

Families who want to be able to access Cape Town easily, but also have space to unwind will love the Vineyard Hotel, set in the leafy suburb of Newlands. Close to the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, families with active toddlers will be thankful for the expansive grounds, home to five giant tortoises and two swimming pools. There’s a dedicated kid’s menu and cots, and babysitting is available on request.

vineyard.co.za

An annexe of one of our favourite boutique boltholes, Cape Cadogan, More Quarters Hotel is a luxurious self-catering option, offering one- and two-bed apartments slap-bang in the middle of Cape Town. The apartments don’t have pools, but you’re only a five-minute drive from Camps Bay beach.

morequarters.co.za

One & Only Cape Town sits in the heart of the bustling Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, giving families easy access to shops, restaurant and attractions. It’s also got the largest pool in Cape Town and has a complimentary kids’ club for those aged 4-11 years. With fantastic views of either the marina or Table Mountain, most rooms can take extra beds or interconnect. Plus, it boasts two of Cape Town’s best restaurants to boot: Nobu and Reubens.

oneandonlyresorts.com

WHERE TO EAT

Café Roux in Noordhoek is easily accessible off Chapman’s Peak Drive (a scenic outing in itself), just 30 mins from the city. Beneath oak trees, it overlooks a children’s playground and grassy area. Weekends are buzzing, with free kids activities every Saturday and live music on Sunday afternoons. The food is great, with an emphasis on local produce.

caferoux.co.za

WHAT TO DO

The open spaces and stunning views of the Kirstenbosch Gardens are hard to beat. From December to April, the gardens run a live music series, which locals and tourists flock

to with picnic baskets.

sanbi.org/gardens

THE WHALE COAST

The Whale Coast is the name given to a 250km stretch of coastline that lies to the east of Cape Town. The area is best known for whale watching and shark cage diving.

WHERE TO STAY

Grootbos Garden Lodge is set on a private nature reserve, a short distance from the beach town of Hermanus. The lodge offers luxury, child-friendly accommodation across 11 free-standing suites, with plenty of space for kids to run wild. Toddlers under four stay for free, and baby equipment is provided, along with special children’s menus and babysitting services for those keen to do some horseriding or take on a shark cage dive. grootbos.com

WHAT TO DO

Grootbos is only five minutes from the beach, so guests can head out with their little ones armed with a picnic and buckets and spades. It’s also a great place for whale watching. From June to December, the Southern right whale graces Walker Bay with its massive presence and you don’t even need to take a boat trip to partake, as mothers, calves and bulls come to within 30 metres of the rocky shoreline.

CAPE WINELANDS

The Winelands are only an hour’s drive from Cape Town, with stunning scenery, historic towns, elegant Cape-Dutch architecture and renowned vineyards and restaurants.

WHERE TO STAY

Explorers Club, a fabulous self-catering option that sleeps up to 10 in four rooms, is great for families with young children. There is a special kids’ room with bunk beds and lots of toys and books to keep them entertained. The main living area has been done in an understated bush camp style and is open-plan, helpful if you have kids that need a watchful eye. Large folding doors open out on to the garden, where there is a solar-heated pool to splash around in (there’s no fence around the pool, but a net can be put in), and an outdoor eating area. The property works with a reliable babysitter, leaving mum and dad free to stroll to nearby Franschhoek.

explorersclub.co.za

WHERE TO EAT

Tokara Deli in Stellenbosch is an arty deli with a trendy play area outside, just beside the seating area on the verandah, so parents can keep an eye on the children while they dine. The area includes two jungle gyms with swings, and a slide and sandpit with umbrella. Another big attraction is the ‘bird’s nest’ hidden in a large tree that kids can climb into. For smaller toddlers and babies they have toy boxes on the floor to play with.

tokara.co.za

WHAT TO DO

Explore the beautiful Franschhoek Valley in the open-sided Franschhoek Wine Tram, which takes you across scenic landscapes dotted with vineyards, farms and meadows. The old-fashioned locomotive works on a hop-on, hop-off system, which means there is no need to stay put for the entire tour if the kids are getting fidgety. Tickets are free for children under four.

winetram.co.za

QUICK FACTS

How to get there: An 11-hour and 30-minute direct flight from London to Cape Town

Time difference: GMT + 2 hours

When to go: November to March is best

Currency: South African rand

Visa requirements: Not required for UK passport holders, but parents will be asked to show a full birth certificate of any child under 18

Health: Malaria-free, no vaccinations required