As new parents, you’re sure to find every moment with your baby extra precious, and what better way to bond as a new family than to enjoy your first holiday together? We know that travelling with babies can be difficult, but fortunately you no longer need to travel far to enjoy a relaxing break. These baby-friendly holiday cottages, set in beautiful, relaxed settings, from holidaycottages.co.uk are within just two hours of travel time from London.





Rosewood Cottage, New Forest

The New Forest is the perfect place to unwind with Rosewood Cottage being a spacious place to stay complete with its own cot room and space for storing buggies. If you also have any toddlers in tow, Peppa Pig World is the perfect day out, being just a 20-minute drive away.

Moonrakers, Sussex

Perfect for those who already have large families, Moonrakers is just minutes from the popular Camber Sands. The cottage is complete with a nursery, and a highchair and stairgates can also be provided. Meanwhile, toddlers and older children will love the playroom, packed with toys, and the spacious lawn, perfect for fun and games in the sun.

Walnut Barn, Cotswolds

Walnut Barn is a charming cottage typical of the Cotswolds and is perfect for parents seeking somewhere a little more romantic. Spend your days exploring the region’s chocolate-box villages as well as historic Stratford-upon-Avon before cosying up to the warming wood burner. A travel cot and highchair are available making it perfect for bringing baby along too.

Little Tern, Sussex

An adorable fisherman’s cottage just a stone’s throw from Rye Harbour, Little Tern is a wonderful option for anyone seeking a seaside break, while there’s also a nature reserve to be explored. If you also have any older children, the games room, with table football and darts, is perfect for some family fun and games, while there is a travel cot and highchair for your youngest.

Ashenden, Kent

In the heart of the High Weald AONB lies Ashenden, elegantly decorated and a great base for exploring Kent’s countryside, market towns and historic castles. Enjoy a day at the beach at nearby Camber Sands or simply relax in the garden. A travel cot and highchair can be provided ready for your little one.

Woodsedge Barn, Cotswolds

Another cute Cotswold cottage for two, the views from Woodsedge Barn out to the surrounding countryside are simply to die for. Equipped with a travel cot and a highchair, this cottage is close to the Cotswolds Way, making it perfect for relaxing countryside strolls with the buggy.

Seascape, Sussex

With the pebble beach of Pevensey Bay right on your doorstep, Seascape is a lovely seaside retreat, with Pevensey Castle and Battle Abbey nearby for some history and culture. A highchair and travel cot is available, while the lawn is perfect for safe play in the afternoon sun.

Brookley Cottage, New Forest

Located in the heart of Brockenhurst, where adorable ponies wander freely, this cottage is easily reached via train from Waterloo, perfect for a car-free holiday. Larger families will love Brookley Cottage, with its attic playroom as well as its garden playhouse sure to keep everyone entertained. It’s also super baby-friendly, offering cots, stairgates, bed guards, highchairs and every finishing touch you can think of.

White Caps, Sussex

Decorated with a nautical theme, White Caps is perfect for enjoying the seaside at Camber Sands. Offering plenty of children’s toys and baby equipment, you’ll find everything you need for baby here, with the large south-facing garden great for afternoons lazing in the sun.

Field’s Edge, Suffolk

Set on a farm amongst Suffolk’s rolling countryside, Field’s Edge is a real escape to the country, with many historic towns found nearby. A cot can be provided at this farmhouse-style property, where there are miles of country lanes on the doorstep perfect for hours of relaxing strolls.

PROMOTIONAL MATERIAL