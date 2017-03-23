Last year the Tripp Trapp® celebrated selling its 10 millionth chair, and 2017 sees more excitement for Stokke

Always at the forefront when it comes to style and functionality, Stokke® is no stranger to the world of fashion. With an A-list fan base ranging from the likes of Bar Refaeli to Kristian Aadvenik and even photographer Chelsea White, Stokke® products are favourites with fashionistas all over the globe.

This is what has led to the brand’s latest collaboration; to showcase the box fresh new spring lines from Alex and Alexa, the global style destination for kids, with Stokke’s iconic – and now personalised – Tripp Trapp®s. A collection of bold brights and monochrome with a twist, the two brands joined forces to create an exclusive fashion pop-up of its very own. Creating a catwalk with the front row characterised by iconic Stokke® Tripp Trapp® chairs – each one personalised to their guest occupant using Stokke’s brand new engraving technology. The collaboration blew away the crowds of parents and children with the fabulously vibrant and fashion-forward designs on display.

On show were an array of brands including the likes of Marc Jacobs, Sophie Rykiel, Bang Bang Copenhagen, Tommy Hilfiger, Stella McCartney, Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld and Kenzo ensuring the kids were fully kitted out and bang on-trend for SS17.

About the Stokke® Tripp Trapp®

The Tripp Trapp® is an ingenious highchair that revolutionised the children’s chair category back in 1972 when it was first launched. It is designed to create a connection with your little one, bringing your baby into the heart of your family, allowing him or her to learn and develop alongside you. The intelligent, adjustable design allows freedom of movement with both depth and height adjustable seat and footplates. When adjusted correctly, your child is ensured a comfortable and ergonomic seating position right through to adulthood.

The chair that grows with the child.™ From birth.

Comes in a variety of colours. Newborn Set and Baby set and cushion accessories provide comfort for your baby from birth to toddler.

Founded in Ålesund Norway in 1932, Stokke® began life as a manufacturer of high quality furniture. The first product for children was launched in 1972 – the iconic Tripp Trapp® chair designed by Peter Opsvik. In 2016 the Tripp Trapp® celebrated selling its 10 millionth chair, remaining a core product in the Stokke collection.

Available at Back in Action. See stokke.com/tripptrapp for more information.

