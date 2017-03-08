Could a prenatal lullaby be the secret to preventing excessive crying?

A new study by researchers at the University of Milan has found that unborn babies who are sung to whilst in the womb spent less time crying once born.

Around 170 pregnant women were split into two groups; one who sung lullabies to their baby in the months immediately before and after birth, and those who did not. Infants in the singing group cried 18.5% of the time, compared to 28.2% of the group who were not sung to. Even the babies in the former group who were suffering from colic cried only 25% of the time.

Bonding was also analysed using a scientific measurement called the ‘mother-to-infant bonding scale’, recording hours of baby’s sleep, incidences of crying and colic. This postnatal bonding measurement was higher amongst the singing group – 1.96 compared to 1.28.

Published in the journal Women and Birth, the authors said; “Mothers singing lullabies could improve maternal-infant bonding. It could also have positive effects on neonatal behaviour and maternal stress.”

Singing, as well as reading, to your baby in the womb also helps to speed up their brain development.