Shopping: hopping bunnies From a selection at Sebra, en.smallable.com Hop into the new season and get your claws into these magical bunny-inspired nursery additions 1 of 13 For every 'Sleep Buddy' purchased, another is donated to a vulnerable child. Scamp & Dude cotton comforter, £40, libertylondon.com Plastic bowl, £7.50, buddyandbear.com Rabbit soft toy, £10, belleandboo.com Crochet booties, £15, cathkidston.com Rabbit melamine bowl, £5.95, cultfurniture.com Cotton-blend leggings (part of a set), £13, next.co.uk Wool rug, £69, mamasandpapas.com Wooden teether, £15.95, meandbuddy.com Linea by Leander changing table, £260, naturalmat.co.uk Oeuf NYC alpaca wool hooded sweater, £153.94, en.smallable.com Paul Smith cotton t-shirt, £39, childrensalon.com Beatrix Potter framed print, £25, rosesandthestars.com Ouef NYC wooden chairs (set of two), £212, sistersguild.co.uk