From a selection at Sebra, en.smallable.com

Hop into the new season and get your claws into these magical bunny-inspired nursery additions

For every 'Sleep Buddy' purchased, another is donated to a vulnerable child. Scamp & Dude cotton comforter, £40, libertylondon.com
Plastic bowl, £7.50, buddyandbear.com
Rabbit soft toy, £10, belleandboo.com
Crochet booties, £15, cathkidston.com
Rabbit melamine bowl, £5.95, cultfurniture.com
Cotton-blend leggings (part of a set), £13, next.co.uk
Wool rug, £69, mamasandpapas.com
Wooden teether, £15.95, meandbuddy.com
Linea by Leander changing table, £260, naturalmat.co.uk
Oeuf NYC alpaca wool hooded sweater, £153.94, en.smallable.com
Paul Smith cotton t-shirt, £39, childrensalon.com
Beatrix Potter framed print, £25, rosesandthestars.com
Ouef NYC wooden chairs (set of two), £212, sistersguild.co.uk
