Planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day surrounded by your loved ones? Here’s how to do it in style

First, a little history on this romantic holiday: Valentine’s Day dates back to around 496 A.D, but it wasn’t until the 1400s that the day became associated with love. By the middle of the 18th century, it was common for friends and loved ones to exchange small tokens of affection, a tradition many of us still like to adhere to today. So, if you’re celebrating, here’s a few tips to make it extra special…

Valentine’s is synonymous with pink and red. Depending on your style, you might want to choose a colour theme that incorporates these traditional hues, or try a monochrome palette with red and pink accents.

A Valentine’s celebration calls for a signature drink – and not just for adults! The addition of red garnishes, such as antioxidant-rich strawberries, raspberries or cherries will make drinks feel more festive. You could even purée the fruit for little ones.

Delight your guests young and old with decadent sweets, such as fruits dipped in chocolate and tasty red velvet cupcakes.

In the 1400s, it all started with handwritten notes, so why not tell your guests how much you love them? Handwritten messages on name tags at each place setting will make your loved ones feel extra special.