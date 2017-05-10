Noe & Zoe at Scandi Mini bodysuit, £28

From nautical stripes to tropical fish, get your little one decked out in these marine-inspired must-haves

Even babygrows can't escape the underwater world - check out this sweet goldfish print. Cotton-mix bodysuit, £30, molo.com
Cotton dress, £21.99, zara.com
Big Stuffed octopus soft toy, £165, libertylondon.com
Leather moccasins, £20, bobux.co.uk
Charlie Crane high chair, £199.95, cuckooland.com
Djeco Enchanted Fishing magnetic toy, £13.75, crafts4kids.co.uk
Melamine bowl, £8, shop.zsl.org
Kissy Kissy cotton romper, £26, childrensalon.com
Flip XT² pushchair, £529, mamasandpapas.com
Organic cotton romper, £28, piupia.co.uk
Cotton bodysuit, £49, rachelriley.co.uk
