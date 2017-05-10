Shopping: under the sea Noe & Zoe at Scandi Mini bodysuit, £28 From nautical stripes to tropical fish, get your little one decked out in these marine-inspired must-haves 1 of 11 Even babygrows can't escape the underwater world - check out this sweet goldfish print. Cotton-mix bodysuit, £30, molo.com Cotton dress, £21.99, zara.com Big Stuffed octopus soft toy, £165, libertylondon.com Leather moccasins, £20, bobux.co.uk Charlie Crane high chair, £199.95, cuckooland.com Djeco Enchanted Fishing magnetic toy, £13.75, crafts4kids.co.uk Melamine bowl, £8, shop.zsl.org Kissy Kissy cotton romper, £26, childrensalon.com Flip XT² pushchair, £529, mamasandpapas.com Organic cotton romper, £28, piupia.co.uk Cotton bodysuit, £49, rachelriley.co.uk Related ArticlesMore from Baby London Insta Inspo: Fritha at @tigerlillyquinn Eight holiday essentials you and your baby can’t live without Introducing your dog to your baby