From candy-coloured stripes to subtle shades of blush and berry, here’s how baby can pull off the season’s rosy tones

1. Tiny cottons sweater, £27.95, en.smallable.com 2. Printed dress and bloomers set, £49, lacoquetakids.com 3. Merino wool cardigan, £39, scarletribbonmerino.com 4. i-Angel whippet baby carrier, £89.99, dinkydragon.co.uk 5. Leather ‘Tippi’ shoes, £44, young soles.co.uk 6. Bouncer Balance soft baby bouncer, from £119, babybjorn.co.uk 7. Boiserie teether, £6.49, (no longer available in pink) toyella.com 8. Knitted cotton toy block, £11, pebblechild.com 9. Leather ‘Bronte’ boots, £37, scarletribbonmerino.com

A verdant flash will give their summer get-up a bright and breezy twist

1. OXO Tot high chair, £204.95, johnlewis.com 2. Mini Rodini sweater, £27, scandimini.co.uk 3. Bamboo and organic cotton bodysuit, £16.50, pandaandthesparrow.co.uk 4. Bajo wooden bell rattle, £9, eenymeenykids.co.uk 5. Leather ‘Matthew’ shoes, £119, vervain.co.uk 6. Tomy Boon drying rack, £10.99, argos.co.uk 7. Baby bowl, £16.99, lullabuy.co.uk 8. Printed cotton dress and bloomers set, £34, mamasandpapas.com 9. Moses basket, £99, mobauk.net

From cobalt to navy, add a splash of blue to the mix for effortless summer style

1. Chambray linen shirt, from £38, olivierbaby.com 2. Organic cotton bodysuit, £14.90, frombabieswithlove.org 3. Molo kids dress, £42, scandimini.co.uk 4. Cotton dungarees, £20, jojomamanbebe.co.uk 5. Life Factory glass baby bottle, £12.99, littlegreenhome.co.uk 6. Cotton throw, £55, babymori.com 7. Little Mary leather boots, £156.66, (no longer available – similar styles here) bonpoint.com 8. Comotomo teether, £7.28, amazon.co.uk 9. Kid O whale bath toy, £13.50, mollymeg.com