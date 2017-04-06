Celebrate the arrival of spring with an Easter party to remember
- Easter is the perfect opportunity to enjoy some crafty activities and playtime fun with friends and family of all ages. From egg hunts to egg and balloon decorating, bunny-hop races and mask-making, little ones will love getting involved
- Since Easter is a spring holiday, make the most of popping pastel colours. Decorate the space with banners, printed cushions and seasonal flowers, and if you’re hosting your party in the garden, hang paper baskets and bunting from the trees to catch the breeze.
- Coordinate your table décor with themed paper plates and cups. Fill vases or shredded brown paper ‘nests’ with mini chocolate eggs or eggs hand-painted in vibrant colours.
- Toddlers will love donning their bunny ears and taking part in a sack or egg and spoon race. Give each child a pillow case or hessian sack to hop in and let them go!
- Chocolate bunnies and eggs are favourites, but you could also mix it up with an array of sweet treats. Try mini meringues decorated as chicks, muffins baked in mini terracotta flowerpots or hot cross bun cookies.
1 of 12