From a selection at Cam Cam Copenhagen, scandiborn.co.uk

Light-as-a-feather cotton and cloud motifs – the sky’s the limit with this look

1 of 12
Fleece-lined cotton throw, £70, 64south.co.uk
Bloomingville cushion, £43.50, madeindesign.co.uk
Cam Cam Copenhagen music mobile, £25, scandiborn.co.uk
Cotton-blend leggings, £6.99, zara.com
This chair's high back and ergonomic design helps to promote proper posture when breastfeeding. Microsuede nursing chair, £875, olliella.com
Ferm Living lamp, £63.95, lullabuy.co.uk
Hape wooden plane toy, £5.50, johnlewis.com
Kissy Kissy cotton bib, £7, lucyandbelle.com
Cashmere cardigan, £99, mariechantal.co.uk
Cotton romper, £29.99, questioneverythinglondon.com
Leather booties, £49, rachelriley.co.uk
Merino wool cardigan, £39, scarletribbonmerino.com
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInGoogle+Email to someone

Related ArticlesMore from Baby London