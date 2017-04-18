Shopping: earthy tones From a selection, bonpoint.com Keep baby closer to nature with sustainable accessories and a neutral palette of brushed khaki and textured taupe 1 of 12 This stylish rocker is suitable for newborns to babies up to seven months. Charlie Crane 'Levo' rocker, £168.95, lullabuy.co.uk Tod's suede moccasins, £98, childsplayclothing.co.uk Cotton-blend appliqué dress, £29, cosstores.com Leather booties, £49, donsje.com Cotton yarn rug, £69.90, kidsconcept.co.uk Wooden Story shape stacker, £23.95, lullabuy.co.uk Mini Rodini cotton-blend sweater, £42, scandimini.co.uk Tobias And The Bear bib, £8, ministylin.com A Little Lovely Company light, £7.74, en.smallable.com Guum Barcelona plywood bassinet, £279.95, theweedepartmentstore.com Kalinka cotton romper, £70, mabelchild.co.uk Cotton trousers, £45, wildandgorgeous.co.uk Related ArticlesMore from Baby London Cycling in the capital with baby on board Visit The Portland Hospital at its first 2017 open day World Earth Day: The great nappy debate