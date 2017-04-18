From a selection, bonpoint.com

Keep baby closer to nature with sustainable accessories and a neutral palette of brushed khaki and textured taupe

This stylish rocker is suitable for newborns to babies up to seven months. Charlie Crane 'Levo' rocker, £168.95, lullabuy.co.uk
Tod's suede moccasins, £98, childsplayclothing.co.uk
Cotton-blend appliqué dress, £29, cosstores.com
Leather booties, £49, donsje.com
Cotton yarn rug, £69.90, kidsconcept.co.uk
Wooden Story shape stacker, £23.95, lullabuy.co.uk
Mini Rodini cotton-blend sweater, £42, scandimini.co.uk
Tobias And The Bear bib, £8, ministylin.com
A Little Lovely Company light, £7.74, en.smallable.com
Guum Barcelona plywood bassinet, £279.95, theweedepartmentstore.com
Kalinka cotton romper, £70, mabelchild.co.uk
Cotton trousers, £45, wildandgorgeous.co.uk
