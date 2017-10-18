You’re now into your second trimester – here’s what is going on with you

What’s happening with you during the second trimester?

This is generally when that lovely pregnancy glow kicks in. Any morning sickness you’ve been experiencing should ease off by around week 15 and you’ll notice that your skin starts to feel good and your hair may start to thicken. Most tend to agree that this is when they enjoy their pregnancy the most; the nausea subsides and your numerous trips to the loo are less frequent.

This an exciting time, too, as towards the end of week 17 you may start to feel butterfly-like flutters in your tummy which are your fetus’s movements. However, it’s not all a bed of roses – you may also experience some strange symptoms such as nosebleeds, nasal congestion, blocked ears and bleeding gums.

DID YOU KNOW? One third of mothers are confused about how much they should eat during pregnancy

You’ll probably have noticed some significant changes to your body during this trimester, including larger breasts and a thickening of your waist. Alongside changes to your appearance, frustratingly you may also experience what’s known as ‘baby brain’, but remember this is temporary and you can blame your change in hormones. This is also the time when you’ll get to see your baby again at the 20-week scan. But the big question is, will you find out the sex?

During weeks 22 to 26, many women notice skin changes, and leg cramps at night can become more debilitating as your pregnancy progresses. You can relieve these by doing some simple stretches and wearing support stockings. You may also have an itchy tummy; as the skin across your bump becomes taught it becomes dry, often resulting in irritated skin.

As your uterus grows, it presses up against your diaphragm, leaving less room for your lungs to expand, which leaves many women experiencing breathlessness. You may notice that you have become clumsier, dropping things or tripping more often – again, you can blame your hormones for this, which are causing your joints to loosen and your hands to swell.

This guide is provided to you by sisters Marina Fogle and Dr Chiara Hunt, founders of The Bump Class.