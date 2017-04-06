Wife of Olympic cyclist Chris, mother-of-one Sarra has been discussing her experiences of premature birth as she reveals they’re expecting again

Sarra Hoy has appeared on both ITV’s Lorraine and BBC Breakfast this week, discussing her association with Bliss. The charity works to ensure every baby born prematurely or sick in the UK has the best chance of survival, supporting families and health professionals across the country. Sarra is a proud ambassador of the organisation, after her son, Callum, was born via C-section at just 29 weeks, weighing just 2lbs 2oz. Sarra had been diagnosed with preeclampsia, and the doctors thought it safer to deliver the baby.

Sarra speaks to BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt and Sally Nugent…

Wonderful interview with @SarraHoy and her little boy Callum this morning on premature births @Blisscharity #bbcbreakfast pic.twitter.com/DsJ0PPA5od — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 6, 2017

Sarra, who married Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy back in 2010, also announced they are expecting their second child, first revealing her news to Lorraine Kelly. The couple are very excited about their new arrival, but still concerned about the risk of having another premature baby.

“I would never have thought that I would have ventured down the road again, but actually time’s a great healer and actually we’re so excited about it,” she told Lorraine. “We’ve got support of a great doctor, we feel really reassured. Hopefully it’s something that other people can take comfort from.”

A woman who has previously had a premature baby is more likely to have another one early, but it’s not always the case; many women go on to have another baby at full-term. In the UK, about eight in every 100 babies is born prematurely – classed as before the 37th week of pregnancy.