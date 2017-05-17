As holiday season approaches, Laura Mason rounds up the best travel cots

LittleLife Arc 2

This is a great option for family camping when you need something small, shielding and easy to carry. Super lightweight – an impressive 2.5kg – it has great all-round protection thanks to its unique shape, mesh panels and foam mattress. It also collapses down into a medium-sized backpack making it effortless to lug about.

£99.99, littlelife.com

Babybjörn Travel Cot Light

If you’re after a spacious design then this is the best pick by far. There’s plenty of room for toddlers to play during the day and then spread out while sleeping, all the while being safely confined. This updated version features even more breathable mesh and is available in a smart new grey colour.

£214.99, babybjorn.co.uk

BabyHub SleepSpace

This revolutionary cot is a world first when it comes to providing a safe-to-use mosquito net. This means it is great for keeping bugs at bay during the summer or taking abroad. In addition to being a good travel cot, it can also be converted into a teepee that kids can decorate with washable fabric pens.

£194.99 (£29.99 for the Teepee Pack), babyhubshop.com

Chicco LullaGo Zip

This multifunctional, adaptable crib is a secure, safe space for newborns as well as older children, as it can be unzipped to open up a larger space for your growing child. As a newborn crib, it features lots of breathable mesh to allow you to be able to see your baby, and the mattress is extra padded for supreme comfort.

£110, boots.com

SpaceCot Travel Cot

As one of the newest designs on the market, the Spacecot has fast-acting technology so you can say goodbye to those troublesome latches. Not only does it pop open in three seconds very easily but it’s sturdy to boot. It also folds down into a 6kg compact flat-pack, making carrying and storage easy and stress-free.

£139.99, mothercare.com