The star celebrated her impending arrival this week, and her party is fulfilling all of our baby shower goals

The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, who revealed that she was expecting back in November, looked incredible as she celebrated with 27 close family and friends at the Bulgari Hotel in Knightsbridge this week.

Her ‘Ready to Pop’ themed do featured a champagne afternoon tea, adorable teddy bear cupcakes, miniature boxes of popcorn and even a screening of the film Bad Moms.

“Rochelle is one of my favourite clients – she’s so secure and comfortable in who she is, and knows exactly what she wants,” says Mark Niemierko, the luxury planner behind the event, who also planned Rochelle and Marvin’s wedding.

“We kept the colours very neutral, as Rochelle doesn’t know the sex of the baby yet, so we used white and champagne hues with gold accents.

“Florist Mary Jane Vaughan, who also helped me plan [Rochelle and Marvin’s daughter] Alaia’s first birthday and christening, dotted 45 angled vases filled with gypsophila down the tables, along with gold candles to give a twinkling effect. Once we dimmed the lights, it looked magical,” he adds.

The shower also featured a statement cake, featuring the letter ‘H’, along with cupcakes, white balloons, a flower wall, and gold foil balloons spelling out the word ‘POP’, which Rochelle shared snaps of on Instagram.

“The Bulgari made the perfect location, particularly when Rochelle said she wanted to do a screening,” says Mark. “We held the tea in the Ballroom Foyer, followed by the film in the hotel’s screening room.”

Rochelle was joined by friends and family, including her three-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai, who Mark says enjoyed the celebrations just as much as her mum. “She’s such a charming, polite young lady – and so funny! I’d been given a tip-off that her favourite colour was pink, so I arranged a goodie bag full of treats all wrapped up in pink tissue.”

On Instagram, Rochelle added, “I genuinely had the best day with the most special people in my life, I feel like such a lucky girl, Alaia had the best day too.”

Congratulations, Rochelle!