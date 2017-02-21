First-time mum Courtney Robinson tries expressing with the Medela Swing electric

I’d always liked the idea of expressing, and after doing some research there seemed to be a clear market leader, Medela. Found in 94% of UK hospitals and a Which? Best Buy I knew this was the right brand for me. I opted for the Medela Swing which is a single electric breast pump.

I found the Medela Swing straightforward to set up. It’s easy to use and feels comfortable while expressing when stationary. The pump is gentle and effective for everyday use (though at times I would have loved for it to work a tad harder or faster but I’m sure everyone’s milk flow is different!). Once we were in a morning routine, managing to pump in between nap times, I felt like the Medela Swing worked really well for us.

In the box there’s everything you need to get started. The pump was straightforward to set up, wash and sterilise. Between the Medela bottles and storage bags, I was always able to have milk ready to take out with us or to enable sharing night feeds. The ‘Pump & Save’ bags are easy to use which you can pump straight into – then simply label and pop it in the fridge or freezer. The two-phase expression technology is also a really noticeable benefit as it mimics a baby’s natural sucking behaviour, and being able to change the pace and suction of expressing was generally very helpful.

The only downfall for me with the Medela Swing is the lack of mobility I had while expressing. I found it near impossible to feed on one side while pumping on the other, though it seems other mums have managed to do this so perhaps it’s me. I also found that if I were to move around the house milk may leak unless I was holding the shield in place at all times. The batteries do tend to run out very quickly so be warned if using the pump away from a power source. The Medela Swing performed at its best when I was sitting still hands-free by a plug socket.

I’d definitely still recommend this product for its comfort and discretion, the minimal fuss and ease of use really does make it a good purchase for a new mum, and it’s safe to say that I’d never use a manual pump after the convenience of the electric Medela!

Swing single electric breast pump, £134.99 medela.co.uk