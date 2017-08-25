Yvadney Davis and her daughter Lolo put the Cybex Mios stroller to the test

My daughter is now at the age where we need a buggy which is a little more streamlined and speedy to go about our daily adventures with ease. We still need a buggy that has comfort, but perhaps a bit more lightweight than the previous travel system that saw her through the early baby years. Working in fashion, I’d already heard of Cybex through the brand’s various collaborations with designers such as Jeremy Scott. The Cybex Mios is the newest model, and when I discovered its Hide & Seek butterfly fashion collection I knew something that’s so lightweight, compact and easy on the eye would be the perfect fit for our family.

Good looking?

Cybex pushchairs really are things of beauty. Already dedicating many designs to the works of Charles and Ray Eames, the Mios is the latest tribute, so as you can imagine it’s super sleek with great attention to detail. I love the on-trend camouflage print with appliqué butterflies. The butterfly wings on the canopy even flutter when we’re zooming down the road on the school the run, while the leather handles give a luxurious finishing touch.

Practicality & drivability

For me, the best pushchairs are the ones you can steer with one hand, be it to have a quick sip of your coffee or hold on to your toddler if they want to walk for a while. The Mios is super easy to manoeuvre, and it handles well on a gravelly path or tube carriage. It’s lightweight, so is easy to pick up, even with a toddler inside. You can even switch easily between forward and parent facing if you wish, but these days my daughter loves to see as much of the world as possible.

The shopping basket, while not the largest, has enough space for essentials and is accessible from both sides, which is very handy when you’re on the move. My favourite feature, however, is how easy it is to fold down and up again – this is something else you can do with one hand and all it takes is the push of a button. There is a vent on the canopy which means I can check in on the little one, too.

Comfort

Although the days of Lolo snoozing her way through lengthy walks are long gone, the reclining backrest can be adjusted to four different positions, while the leg rest has three different positions meaning she’s comfortable enough for catnaps on the move. The mesh seat design matched with the deep canopy means I can keep her cool in the summer heat, but I would recommend purchasing the additional padded inlay to make this more user-friendly and cosy during the colder months. I have to say, even though it’s a narrower model than we’re used to (measuring in at just 50cm wide), it still feels surprisingly spacious, but also whizzes through those station barriers.

The verdict

The Cybex Mios really strikes the perfect balance of form and function. It looks exquisite, but does the job well, too. And, most importantly, my daughter loves it as much as I do.

From £600, cybex-online.com

