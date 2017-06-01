Exclusive private members’ club Purple Dragon is set to open its Putney doors on 5 June for members

The team behind the family members’ club in Chelsea are thrilled to announce the first foray of their expansion plan. On Monday 5 June, Purple Dragon will launch its new site on Upper Richmond Road in Putney and with an art lab and music studio, dance space and kitchen, it has all you need to keep the kids occupied. And most importantly there’s a dedicated space where adults can relax and escape the pressures and stresses of city life while the kids soak up the fun.

The wide range of experiences on offer are perfect for all ages from six months and young toddlers to tween age! Together with healthy nutritious food served all day and a licensed bar, Purple Dragon offers the perfect balance of adult-friendly child time.

Founder of Purple Dragon, Sharai Meyers said, “We are so excited to be opening PD’s Little

Brother in Putney. It’s an area we love and we’ve been looking for the perfect space for a

while. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in June.”

But all of this comes at a price. Membership is a minimum of one year with fees from £884 per quarter which works out as £68 per day or £34 per visit.