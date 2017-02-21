A Scottish MP wants to control the advertising and promotion of feeding products for babies and children

Alison Thewliss, a SNP MP for Glasgow Central, has created a bill to crackdown on ‘misleading and excessive’ claims made by baby milk companies. The aim is to stop brands from targeting parents with products they don’t need, and ensure that everything on sale has been properly tested.

If passed, the bill would introduce plans for plain packaging for all formula milks and ban the use of terms such as ‘follow on’ and ‘growing up’, which Alison believes mislead parents. She hopes to set up an independent body to test the products and verify claims before being sold. The objective is not to deter parents from using formula, but to give them access to accurate information.

“The consultation I carried out demonstrated that many parents are making decisions based on marketing alone, which is deeply worrying,” said Thewliss. “For too long, these enormously powerful multi-nationals have been pushing the boundaries and circumventing existing legislation to relentlessly promote their products to parents and families. I absolutely understand and respect that some families will choose to use formula milk; this is absolutely not about breastfeeding versus bottle feeding. I want to make sure parents are protected from misleading advertising and can access impartial, trusted information when making feeding decisions for their children.”

She went on to say that parents are paying the price for a marketing war between companies, and wants them to be free from commercial influence; “The reality is that there is generally no need for formula after the age of one. This loophole is costing families dear, with most formulas costing around £10 per packet.”

The bill will get its second reading at Westminster this week.