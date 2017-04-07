The Queen participates in a bit of muddy puddle jumping

To any Peppa Pig fans out there – brace yourself. There’s a whole bunch of new episodes out exclusively in cinemas from today

Peppa Pig has come to the cinema! Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience isn’t strictly a film; instead, nine brand new episodes feature in a one-hour long special, screening exclusively at cinemas nationwide. Highlights include a London sightseeing tour on a Routemaster bus driven by the Queen (yes, really), a trip to Australia and a visit to the zoo. If you’re curious, here’s the trailer for you…

To find your local screening and book tickets, visit peppa1stcinema.co.uk

