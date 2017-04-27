To celebrates the launch of Pampers’ smallest ever nappy, they are donating three million of them to premature babies in the UK

Pampers has developed its smallest nappy yet, the Pampers Preemie Protection Size P3, which have been designed to specifically for babies weighing smaller than 1.8lb (800g). The Size P3 nappy is three sizes smaller than a regular newborn nappy.

Pampers is demonstrating its continued commitment to the happy, healthy development of every baby in the UK, including those born prematurely, by donating 3 million of its smallest nappies to UK hospitals’ Neonatal Units, giving every premature baby born access to free nappies.

Approximately 1 in 11 babies (60,000) are born prematurely in the UK each year and due to advances in medical science, survival rates of these little fighters are increasing.

Pampers is partnering with the UK’s leading charity for babies born premature or sick, Bliss to get the nappies to the babies that need them, initially partnering with a limited number of hospitals across the country, before rolling out nationwide to all UK hospitals from summer 2017. The brand is also asking all parents to share photos of their little ones with a clenched fist on social media, to celebrate the amazing fighting spirit that premature babies show every day, and will be donating £1 to the charity for every picture shared using #powerofbabies.