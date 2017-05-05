The NHS in North West London has recently received funding to improve how they provide maternity care. They want to hear from new mothers – who’ve had a baby in the last 12 months – and mothers-to-be about what is important to them when receiving care through each stage of their pregnancy.

The innovative new improvement programme hopes to shape how national funding will improve future care across the region’s eight boroughs. To contribute, all you need to do is sign up, log in and add your experience. Comments are filed under separate topics; including choosing your antenatal care, the relationship with your midwife/doctor, choosing where to give birth, support during labour, staying in hospital, first days at home, and overall experience of maternity care.

Pippa Nightingale, clinical lead for the programme said; “We want to be able to provide all women with personalised care throughout their pregnancy and postnatal care, coordinated by a midwife who will be with them throughout their care. In order to do this effectively we need to know what women think about our maternity services and hear your views about how we could improve the care we deliver. We know mums are busy, so this site can be accessed through your phone and will take just a few minutes to have your say.”

So, whatever your experience of your local maternity service, the NHS wants to hear about it. Follow the link below to get involved.

maternitynwlondon.commonplace.is