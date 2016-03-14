Becoming a mother is amazing and incredibly daunting. But what can we do to boost our confidence as we take on the role of a mother?

Top Confidence Boosters

1. Having experience of having done it before 32%

2. Knowing that I am doing the best I possibly can 28%

3. Taking the advice of my mum 23%

4. Having more information on my choices/the choices for my child 21%

5. Taking the advice of my GP 19%

6. Taking the advice of other parents 18%

7. Having my friends and family support my decisions 18%

8. Seeking advice from online forums and websites 12%

9. Taking the advice of my mother-in-law 10%

10. Taking the advice of my local pharmacist 9% [/quote_box_right]

Research by Nurofen for Children lists the top 10 confidence boosters that help new mums hit their stride and build their confidence. The results show that on average it takes a first-time mum’s six months to feel confident as a parent. By this stage, they have already braved the teething stage, bouts of immunisation, and leaps and bounds in physical development with their little one.

The survey revealed that the top confidence booster was the experience of having done it before (32%), closely followed by the knowledge they are doing the best they possibly can (28%). Confidence was also increased by the reassurance from others: 38% say that advice from their own mothers boosted their esteem, while others built self-confidence with the help of GPs (19%) and other parents (18%).

Despite the challenges, the overwhelming majority of mums (83%) say that the positive aspects of being a mum far outweigh the negatives and stated that becoming a mum was the best thing they have ever done.