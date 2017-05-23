Aptaclub launches a New Baby Symptom Checker to help 300,000 babies with common feeding problems

Research reveals that one third of parents trying more than five different solutions to help their baby’s common baby feeding problems like colic, reflux and regurgitation, cows’ milk allergy and lactose intolerance, can be alarming and confusing for parents.

Symptoms such as inconsolable crying, vomiting, diarrhoea, rashes and bloating are all too common with up to one in two babies affected and as a result, confused mums and dads, often delay getting help or mistake symptoms for other conditions.

To help parents get the support they need faster, and cast a much needed spotlight on feeding problems, Aptaclub has created a simple online Baby Symptom Checker.

Developed by GPs and nutrition experts, the Baby Symptom Checker collects useful information for mums and dads to share with their health visitor, pharmacist or GP, as well as some practical tips that may help to soothe the symptoms.