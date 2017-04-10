Dr Giada Frontino, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Richmond Practice tells us why the postnatal check up is so important

You should have a six-week check after your delivery to ensure that you are recovering properly. The checks are available at most NHS surgeries and can also be scheduled privately.

A well-balanced diet of 1,800 calories daily (adding 500 calories if you are breastfeeding) will help ensure you get the nutrients you need, while allowing you to lose weight safely. A gradual return to physical activity will keep your bones strong and improve your mood. Before resuming sexual activity, you should consult your doctor about the best contraceptives available to you – you could get pregnant as early as 20 days after delivery. You’ll be fertile even before your periods reappear and while breastfeeding!

Your body goes through a lot of changes through pregnancy, but you should tell your doctor if you’re still bleeding after 40 days from delivery or concerned about how you’re healing, experiencing unusual discharge, have piles, or worried about a tear or stitches after a c-section. You should also contact them if you have been suffering with low mood, if sexual intercourse is painful, you are having trouble holding urine or wind back, have problems with a breast infection, were due a smear test while you were pregnant or struggled with high blood pressure during pregnancy.