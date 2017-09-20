Carole Middleton shows us how to officially mark the arrival of your little one with a special celebration
Hosting a naming day party is a wonderful opportunity to get together with friends and family and introduce them to your new addition.
- Decide on a clear theme for the décor. You might want to pick an all-white theme, or pastels are a perfect way to add a subtle splash of colour. If you want to avoid pink or blue; lemon, grey and pale green all work well. Keep the decorations simple; think hanging paper pom-poms, tealights and small posies of flowers in silver vases on the tables.
- Ensure there are plenty of refreshments. While you might choose to keep things formal with circulating canapés, a dessert table laden with iced biscuits, macarons and, of course, a cake, works particularly well for this kind of event.
- It’s likely friends will bring their children, so offer entertainment to keep the little ones occupied. Balloon modelling, storytelling and soft play are all good options.
- Finally, why not create a special ‘time capsule’ box for your little one by asking your guests to place handwritten notes, photos or small gifts inside. This box of mementos is then presented to your child when they turn 18.
