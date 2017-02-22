Dressing a baby bump can be a tricky business, but with a few key pieces you can float through pregnancy looking as stylish as ever. Nine In The Mirror cherry-picks every mama-to-be’s wardrobe wish list

Ladies who lunch Cotton-blend dress, £350, 3.1 Phillip Lim; leather sandals, £630, Isabel Marant

Keep it casual Denim jacket, £225, 7 For All Mankind; cotton denim trousers, £220, Current/Elliott; satin shoes, £440, No.21

Cool cover-ups cotton denim shirt, £190, 7 For All Mankind; bikini top, £122, Marysia; silk trousers, £878, Valentino

Weekend chic cotton top, £264, Vivetta; cotton-blend trousers, £220, J Brand; suede sandals, £610, Fabrizio Viti

Date night pleated dress, £735, and leather shoes, £465, both 3.1 Phillip Lim

Dress to impress silk dress, £390, Kalita; gold bracelet, £3,500, Irene Danilovich

All clothing and jewellery items available at nineinthemirror.com

Photographer: Jasper Clarke

Hair & make up: Mariam Jensen

Special thanks to…

Model: Tessa Maye (seven months pregnant)

Model agency: Milk Management