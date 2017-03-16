Luxury motherhood brand Marloe London has created a limited edition blanket to help raise money for charity

Marloe London has created a very special blanket scarf to help raise funds for the Gynaecological Cancer Fund. Fronted by Chloe Delevingne on behalf of the Lady Garden campaign, the stylish ombre aqua and coral design doubles up as a scarf, swaddle, comfort blanket, muslin, or even as a sarong – perfect for motherhood and beyond.

The Gynaecological Cancer Fund’s Lady Garden Campaign aims to promote and empower all women – particularly mothers and daughters – to talk openly about their own ‘lady garden’, and raise awareness of female cancers.

Mika Simmons Actress and Founder of Gynaecologicial Cancer Fund, says of the collaboration; “We are thrilled that Marloe London has chosen to support us. Our mission is to empower women to be more aware of their gynae health and talk more openly. With Marloe London and their beautiful Lady Garden mother + baby scarf blanket we are spreading the word to future generations.”

You can buy the blanket scarf exclusively in Selfridges from March 26th – Mother’s Day – or on the Marloe London website. Until the end of April, every penny from the £75 retail price will be donated to the charity, and 25% thereafter.

Marloelondon.com