The Dad Network Live event, in partnership with The Parenting Chapter, is back for a third year running, and is set to be more popular than ever

Have you heard of The Dad Network? Set up by father-of-two Al Ferguson, it’s an online community for (surprise!) dads, providing support and advice to guide them along the often unsteady path that is parenthood. Its live event is back for 2017, with an aim to bring together readers and followers in the real ‘offline’ world and help likeminded fathers to enhance their parenting experience, picking up ideas and tips along the way. Head to The Clubhouse, in London’s St James’ Square on Saturday, June 10th from 1pm for a whole host of activities. Here’s just a little of what you can expect…

Leading fatherhood author and Baby London contributor Rob Kemp will be taking to the stage for what is sure to be a witty address

Learn the basics of baby & toddler first aid

Get tips on capturing great family photographs

Pick up some craft ideas for little ones

Healthy cooking ideas for the kids from Organix

Fancy trying your hand at blogging & vlogging? The Dad Network run you through the basics

It’s not all parenting; enjoy a spot of beer tasting with Bombardier

Finish off the day with a live screening of the Scotland vs England world cup qualifier

Speaking of the event, founder Al says; “After the huge success of The Dad Network online dads group, it became apparent that dads wanted a space to meet other dads in person too. The Dad Network Live provides exactly that; a relaxed and informal environment for dads to meet.”

And, last but certainly not least, Baby London is the official media partner at the event. We’ll be giving away free copies to every attendee – just another reason why you should purchase your tickets pronto! Buy now for just £10 each at the link below.

Thedadnetwork.co.uk/tdnlive17