Introduce your baby to the bouncing beats of jazz with a special music class

Set up by Pippa, a mother and professional singer, Jazzabyebabies hosts some of London’s top jazz musicians who never cease to amaze little ones. There promises to be live saxophone, piano and voice, as well as specially written Jazzabyebabies’ songs for your little one to join in with. Parents can relax and enjoy a slice of homemade cake whilst having a good singalong. Visit the website to find a location near you!

On the morning of February 14th, Jazzabyebabies are hosting a special Valentine’s Day jazz session at St Mary’s Church, Putney. Buy your tickets online for just £5.

jazzabyebabies.com

02089887014

