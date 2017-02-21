We chat to Chelsea White, mother to baby Harlen, as we follow his Instagram adventures

Why did you set up a profile for Harlen, one, and your five-year-old daughter Harlow?

After I had my daughter, it wasn’t long before my photography business account was being taken over by her photos. I’m always photographing my children, so it made sense to post pictures on their own pages. The majority of Harlen’s followers are from America.

Which Instagram accounts do you find inspirational?

I really like @Amberfillerup. I love that she travels so much but always has her children with her. All Amber’s images are of a professional quality, and she has the most amazing hair extension line – I often look at her page for hairstyle inspiration for shoots!

What are your favourite children’s brands right now?

Pepa & Co, Foque and Pangasa for traditional clothes, Magnolia Baby for sleepwear and Sunuva for swimwear.

What would we find in your changing bag?

Mustela Skin & Body Freshener – it’s a water-like spray that I use on Harlen’s hair to brush it into place. I also carry the Mustela Facial Cleansing Cloths and its Hydra-Stick with Cold Cream. And I always pack a hat and snacks. Harlen loves the Annabel Karmel breadsticks.

Do you enjoy dressing yourself or your kids more?

I love dressing my children. Although I’m not sure how much longer I’ll get away with the frilly collars and pom-pom socks, before they get their own way!

instagram.com/harlenbodhiwhite