Travelling with an infant can be a struggle: chaos can reign from airport to pool to beach and beyond. We’ve put together a list of game-changing items for parents that keep holidays relaxing.

Doona Infant Car Seat, £329.99 http://cuddlecoshop.co.uk

The best ideas are often the simplest: the Doona car seat is the only one in the world which comes with wheels so it’s a buggy too. To wheel or not to wheel – it’s easy either way, and the hybrid design doesn’t mean any compromise on safety. It comes in six different colours including a hot pink and serene beige.

Mustela Suncare, from £9.95 http://mustela.co.uk/

We favour the sun care range from French brand Mustela, not least because of the company’s longstanding commitment to delicate baby skin since 1950. Safe to use from three months (babies shouldn’t really be exposed to direct sun before then anyway), the high protection SPF 50 cream includes natural ingredients that help protect sensitive skin.

Forget draping jackets and muslins over the pram, then repeatedly having to pick them up from crumpled piles on the floor. The Snoozeshade Deluxe is lightweight and fixed onto any pram safely and securely, keeping sun and mosquitos out. The material is breathable so your little one can sleep soundly without getting stuffy.

Splashabout Happy Nappy, £10.99, http://www.splashabout.com

The Happy Nappy is a joy to use – no wonder most public swimming pools in the UK request that babies wear one when visiting. Your baby won’t be weighed down by a heavy disposable swim nappy, the Happy Nappy keeps water out and everything else in. Available in a variety of patterns, we love this retro whale design.

Gro Anywhere Blind, £34.99, http://gro.co.uk

If your baby is used to sleeping in a pitch-black room, then hotels or villas with bright bedrooms can be a rude awakening – literally. Keep your little one in the dark with this blind, which is lightweight and can be put up anywhere thanks to suction cups and velcro. The moon and stars design is pretty cute too.

Miniature sunglasses in a rainbow of colours? OK, your baby will be cooler than you but that’s hardly a bad thing (and in my case, not difficult). Babiators (the idea was conceived on a US military base, where the kids were squinting in the sun, while the adults were protected by aviators) boast 100% UVA/UVB protection, while flexible frames withstand any boisterousness from determined little hands.

Sophie La Girafe Starter Kit, £17.40, http://sophielagirafecosmetics.com

Thought she was just a teether? Think again. In fact, the world’s most famous giraffe has become something of a beauty icon, with her cosmetics winning a plethora of awards all over the world. The starter kit includes the Baby Hair and Body Wash, Baby Oil, Baby Face Cream and Baby Body Lotion all in 20ml bottles – perfect for hand luggage. Smells delicious to boot.

Fruit Cocktail GroBag Sleeping Bag, £23.50, http://gro.co.uk

A change in climate and temperature can wreak untold havoc on a baby’s sleeping patterns. If you’re going somewhere hot, make sure you’ve got a light sleeping bag in a 0.5 tog, to keep little bodies comfortable as they sleep. This Grobag gits a five-point travel harness, so moving a baby from chair to cot or vice versa is almost seamless. And, as a bonus, the fruity design on this just screams “holiday”!