HealthClic’s medical director Dr Anuj Chaturvedi gives one concerned reader his advice on scans

Q: I’m six weeks pregnant and overwhelmed by all the different scans and check-ups. What scans would you advise?

This is a common question that many women and their partners have, as there is an overwhelming amount of information out there. Each mother-to-be will have unique requirements, of course, but usually you will have your first scan (the dating scan) at around eight weeks, then a key scan at 12 or 13 weeks and at least a further two scans at around 20 weeks and the 30-week mark. These final scans are to check that the baby is growing healthily and at the correct rate, but some women may require further check-ups due to their pregnancy or medical history.

I would say the key thing to remember during your pregnancy is that this is such a magical time where you need to also enjoy the process and focus on yourself. Nine months may seem like a long time, but it really flies by!

In my role at HealthClic, I am in charge of looking after our pregnant members, and we take them through the whole journey; organising all check-ups, appointments and scans with a bespoke plan of pregnancy care. Something like this is what I would recommend if you’re feeling worried, to ensure you have a team around you who you can trust, so you can focus on looking after yourself while feeling happy and healthy.

Please do avoid unnecessary stress and remember that your diet and mental wellbeing can make a huge difference throughout your pregnancy, so always find the right care suited to you and your family. It will hopefully make the journey extremely memorable, while leaving you feeling supported and healthy.

Dr Anuj Chaturvedi, medical director and GP at HealthClic