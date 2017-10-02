This October, Harrods will open its new Baby Layette, Nursery Furniture and Prams department

October sees a big development for luxury department store Harrods. Due to open the middle of the month, Harrods’ new Baby Layette, Nursery Furniture and Prams department is located in Childrenswear on the fourth floor, and promises to be the ultimate destination for baby gifts and accessories.

Baby London were lucky enough to get a behind-the-scenes tour with Elizabeth Cliff, Harrods’ general merchandise manager for childrenswear. So what can you expect? Well, synonymous with the Harrods brand, the first thing you’ll notice is the department just oozes luxury. From brass fixtures and Parisian-style wall panelling to white marble walkways, plush grey carpets, blush leather poufs and soft velvet sofas, we suspect once you see it, you’ll never want to leave. And that is the whole idea. Elizabeth explains, “We have created a larger, more spacious Baby Layette department which is warm and relaxing. We want it to feel like somewhere you could sit and unwind and really contemplate what you are going to buy.” To anyone who has been baby shopping before, this sounds like the dream.

The store has commissioned children’s illustrator Katy Frost to adorn the walls with beautiful handpainted illustrations of woodland animals which appear from behind the wall panels, ensuring there’s a fun, child-like element to the room. Not only that, for those who are bringing their newborn with them for last-minute bits and bobs, you’ll find four luxurious feeding and changing rooms to retreat to, away from the hustle and bustle outside.

So what kind of brands can you find set against this sumptuous backdrop? “The Baby Layette department houses an unparalleled variety – from newborn classics, Kissy Kissy and Aden + Anais, to luxury contemporary pieces from Belle Enfant and Soft Gallery, with occasionwear from Tartine et Chocolat and La Perla,” says Elizabeth.

“And when it comes to the Nursery Furniture department, we’re talking Savio Firmino and Théophile et Patachou, as well as prams and car seats from the likes of Bugaboo, Stokke, Cybex, Mima and Silver Cross.”

One of the most unique offerings to the new department is the bespoke hamper service. With no minimum spend; a specifically tailored hamper can be created, absolutely anything from the department can be included within the hamper, making the perfect gift.