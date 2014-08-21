Dr Chiara Hunt and her sister Marina Fogle of The Bump Class investigate non-invasive fetal DNA testing…

Most women who discover they’re pregnant in week four or five tentatively keep their news a secret until the all-important 12-week scan. A screening test is done at 12 weeks which uses an ultrasound scan (jelly on the tummy scan – harmless for baby and mother) and a blood test to determine the risk of the baby having a chromosomal abnormality, such as Down’s syndrome. However, recently, a new test has become available in the UK, known as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT). This is offered in private clinics across the UK under brand names such as Harmony, Nifty, Panorama and Verify. In order to understand whether the test is worth taking, it’s important to know what the standard 12-week screening involves and the exact benefits of NIPT.

The Standard 12-week screening test



Why is the 12-week check-up so important? The ultrasound scan checks that the baby is growing well, but its main purpose is to look at the translucent or clear space in the tissue at the back of your baby’s neck, hence the name ‘nuchal translucency scan’. The baby’s nasal bone is also measured. Babies with abnormalities tend to accumulate more fluid behind the neck and have absent nasal bones.

Does the scan have to be done at exactly 12 weeks?



For this test to be accurate, the check-up must be done between 11 and 14 weeks, so it’s worth going earlier if you’re unsure of your dates. It does not give you a clear cut answer regarding chromosomal abnormality, simply an idea of whether you are high or low risk. If high risk, you may be advised to have chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or amniocentesis, which is the only 100% accurate way of testing for chromosomal abnormalities. However, these tests are invasive and associated with a risk of miscarriage (0.5% to 1%). Bear in mind that CVS is not usually done after 14 weeks, so it is a good idea to do the 12-week scan earlier rather than later, allowing time to arrange further tests if necessary.

Non-Invasive prenatal Testing



So what is NIPT and how is the test carried out? The test works by detecting the baby’s DNA (cell-free fetal DNA) in the mother’s blood from a simple blood test, taken at around 10 weeks. By detecting this DNA, the lab can much more accurately (around 99%) assess the risk of genetic abnormalities such as Down’s syndrome. Currently, the most widely available test in the UK is the Harmony Test, but other tests that cover a wider range of chromosomal abnormalities are becoming increasingly available in private clinics, such as the MaterniT21 Plus and VisibiliT.

Why are these tests not universally available on the NHS?



They’re still very expensive: the cost for just one test and a scan is around £400. While they are 99% accurate, the standard test is still 93% accurate. Some couples start with the standard test and if there are any concerns may then choose to have a NIPT test rather than the CVS or amniocentesis, currently offered via the NHS. However, there is a time limit to having the test, so you would have to ensure the initial test results are back quickly. But, if the NIPT test came back positive you would still be advised to have an amniocentesis to be 100% sure of the diagnosis. It is important to find out about NIPT tests so you can weigh up all your available options.

The Verdict – is non-invasive fetal DNA testing a fact or a fad?



Most professionals agree that NIPT is an exciting medical development, which in the future may prevent miscarriage of healthy fetuses through invasive DNA testing. The NHS is stretched financially, so clearly it cannot always offer the newest, cutting edge tests immediately. For those mothers who have a history of genetic abnormalities, or are slightly older and therefore at increased risk, and can afford it, NIPT is worth doing. That said, think carefully about what you want to know. Sometimes the results necessitate a difficult decision on whether or not to terminate the pregnancy.

However, if you have decided to keep your baby regardless of the result, you may as well save your money. The likelihood of your child being diagnosed with a chromosomal abnormality is nevertheless small. So while it’s sensible to keep your exciting news to yourself and close friends, the likelihood is that at your 12-week scan you’ll see a healthy, perfectly formed fetus, kicking around in your tummy and you’ll be given the green light to share your news.

