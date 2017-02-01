Discover the best spots to eat, shop, learn and play in the heart of Battersea
OUT AND ABOUT
Battersea is an area that has the highest percentage of under fives in the country, so rest assured you’ll never be short of things to do with your new addition.
Baby Wednesdays
Swing by the Pottery Café and enjoy a free tea or coffee when your print your baby’s footprints on the cafés beautiful pottery. Super family-friendly, you’ll find plenty of space for buggies, too. Booking essential.
pottery-cafe.com
Monkey Music
For mini musicians aged three months onwards, classes at Happy Faces are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – a great way to meet new mums and dads.
monkeymusic.co.uk
Buggy Fit
Mums and their little ones can be found flocking to Clapham Common and Wandsworth Common for weekly Buggy Fit classes.
buggyfit.co.uk
Pre & Postnatal Yoga
Head to Battersea Yoga for its fantastic classes for both before and after birth.
batterseayoga.com
GRAB A BITE
The eating options are so varied on this road, whether you’re looking for a spot of brunch or babycinno with the little one, you’ll find something to suit your taste.
Without the kids?
Jan
The recently opened Jan offers Northcote frequenters a truly unique dining experience. Perfect for a date night, enjoy Caspian flavours, punchy cocktails in a decadent setting. Don’t forget to order the topped flatbread – delicious!
myjan.co.uk
With the kids?
Bertie and Boo
Parents can enjoy a spot of lunch, while little ones play – now, that’s a nice thought.
bertieandboo.com
Battersea Arts Centre
A small jump from Northcote Road, you’ll find a café, indoor play centre and lots of family activities to enjoy.
bac.org.uk
PLAN A GETAWAY
Turquoise Holidays
Award-winning Turquoise Holidays will make planning your family trip a breeze.
turquoiseholidays.co.uk
PARENTAL SUPPORT
Stormont Health Clinic
Discover a free weekly session for new mothers who want to breastfeed. This is a great, relaxed environment to ask any questions you may have about parenthood. Sessions usually take place every Monday, 10-11.30am.
wandsworth.gov.uk/fis
WHERE TO SHOP
If it’s baby products you’re after, Northcote Road has everything from the perfect pushchair to baby’s first babygrow.
Peppermint
A family-owned company for more than 20 years, Peppermint Battersea has advisors on hand to help you find the best baby product for you, whether you’re shopping for high chairs, pram systems or car seats.
56 Northcote Road
One Four Four
Part showroom, part community space, the boutique offers an edited range of Mamas & Papas’ most popular products alongside a host of wellbeing experiences.
144 Northcote Road
Trotters
From shoes to scooters, you’ll find plenty of shopping inspiration at Trotters. Since opening its doors 10 years ago, its become a real Clapham hot-spot for mums and tots.
86 Northcote Road
Looking for a nursery?
Abacus Ark Clapham Junction, 020 7624 5718, abacusark.com | The Marmalade Cat, 020 8265 5224, marmaladeschools.co.uk | Northcote House, 020 7924 3696, thehousenurseries.co.uk