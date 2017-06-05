To mark Father’s Day on the 18 June, Polly Geal photographs six dads with their babies, as they reveal what being a parent means to them

“I can’t imagine what my life was like before kids now. They have shaped me, defined me and helped me to grow, not just as a dad but as a person, too”. Oli, from Isleworth, London, with his children Elsie and Rafferty.

“I didn’t realise just quite how much I would love being a dad, I’m enjoying every minute. It’s everything I hoped it would be and more, fascinating, challenging but so rewarding. There is nothing that can top hearing my daughter say “daddy” even if it’s normally preceded by ‘”no”!” Mark, from Islington, London, with his daughter Sophia.

“Fatherhood has been one amazing surprise after another. Each day brings countless precious moments and reasons to laugh, cry, smile and to live”. Gareth, from Greenwich, London, with little Chloe.

“Becoming a father to my twin girls changed me in ways I hadn’t expected. There are far less lie ins these days, but on the plus side, I get to wake up to three girls in my bed every morning which is pretty special.” Lee, from Ealing, London, with baby Abigail.

“It’s life changing in a way that you can’t imagine unless you’re a parent. It’s exciting watching them grow and develop their own personality.” Dan, from Isleworth, London with baby Juniper.

“She’s the best person I’ve ever met, and we made her. I always knew I wanted to be a dad, but the actual experience is somehow everything and nothing like I expected it to be.” Rory, from Yorkshire, with his daughter Orla.

Portraits by Polly Geal of Little Kin Photography – littlekin.co.uk