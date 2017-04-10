Give baby’s wardrobe a spring update with this season’s ice cream hues

Evie wears cotton bodysuit, £60, bonpoint.com; cotton dungarees, £49, rachelriley.co.uk; leather sandals, from £35, thelittleshoemaker.com

Tiy wears cotton blouse, from £93, bonpoint.com; alpaca yarn romper, £62, waddler.co.uk

Andrew wears cotton bodysuit, £49, rachelriley.co.uk; wool-blend socks, £19, caramel-shop.co.uk; leather shoes, £24, startriteshoes.com

Evie wears cotton dress with matching bloomers (not shown), £51, jacadi.co.uk; cotton hat, £24, olivierbaby.com; leather sandals, from £45, thelittleshoemaker.com

Tiy wears wool-blend cardigan, £60, rachelriley.co.uk; cotton top, £60, and cotton bloomers, £32, both caramel-shop.co.uk; leather shoes, £42, amyandivor.com

Evie wears cotton dress with matching bloomers (not shown), £115, rachelriley.co.uk; Harrods of London cashmere cardigan, £89.95, harrods.com

Andrew wears wool sweater, £68, waddler.co.uk; cotton bloomers, £32, and bonnet, £24, both olivierbaby.com; leather sandals, from £35, thelittleshoemaker.com

Arlo wears cotton shirt, £62, and shorts, £50, both caramel-shop.co.uk; leather booties, £46, amyandivor.com

Photographer: Sarah Winborn

Stylist: Roxzann Weston

Grooming: Patrizia Lio

Special thanks to…

Photography assistant: Julie Stewart

Stylist assistant: Amy Litwin

Models: Andrew, Evie and Tiy

Model agencies: Ray & Robin, Kids London, Signature Models